Beaver Creek Bobcats basketball team still undefeated at 12-0

BEAVER CREEK – Beaver Creek School’s basketball team remains undefeated as they took the win at the Mid-Season Basketball Tournament on Friday, Dec. 22.

The Beaver Creek Bobcats beat Cottonwood Community School in the first round, sending the Bobcats to the Championship game against Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School where the Bobcats once again, defeated their opponents.

“They played with so much heart and fire,” Beaver Creek School Athletic Director Jesica Kramme said. “They have worked hard and keep working hard to show their victory throughout the Verde Valley.”

Kramme says the entire team has come together to contribute to the team’s wins.

“Zayden Turnbell was an assisting monster, looking for the open man anywhere he could,”

Kramme said. “Lincoln Logston was also a defensive beast. He crashed the board for rebounds and scored a lot of buckets doing so.”

Kramme also credits Emanuel Tena, Alex Ruiz Noquez, and Elizah Davis for receiving special honors at the tournament.

“Alex Ruiz Noquez did an amazing job at leading his team to victory, and also receiving Most Valuable Tournament Player. His patience and ball handling really helped lead the Bobcats to victory. Emanuel Tena was right behind Alex helping achieve this victory. He pushed down the court and scored a lot of baskets,” Kramme said. “Emanuel Tena received All-Tournament Player. Let’s not leave out our defensive player of the tournament, Elizah Davis who showed tremendous effort and hustle to stop any team from scoring on his court. ”

The Bobcats will continue to practice hard to finish the remainder of their season undefeated.

