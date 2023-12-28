Broncos’ Sean Payton Gives Head-Scratching Response on Benching Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are benching quarterback Russell Wilson and appear set to move on from him this spring. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start the team’s final two games of the season beginning this Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

When asked about the move away from Wilson, who Denver traded for two offseasons ago and signed to a five-year, $245 million extension, coach Sean Payton gave a puzzling answer.

“We’re desperately trying to win,” Payton told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “Sure, in our game today, there are economics and all those other things, but the number one push behind this…and it’s a decision I’m making…is to get a spark offensively. …If I didn’t feel like [Stidham] gave us a chance to win, I wouldn’t be making that move.”

#Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton on benching #RussellWilson and why he made the move pic.twitter.com/3GhqUBqYvu — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) December 27, 2023

Wilson was 11-19 across 30 games as Denver’s starter, and now where he heads next once the team moves on from him in the off-season is anybody’s guess.

As for the Broncos, they’ll try to win the final two games of the regular season to keep their outside shot at a postseason appearance alive.