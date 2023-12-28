Chiefs Owner's Daughter Speaks on Having Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce's Games

We know Taylor Swift has turned into a giant Kansas City Chiefs fan since sparking up a romance with tight end Travis Kelce, but now, more members of the Chiefs community are giving their two cents on Swift's newfound support for the football team.

Among them is Gracie Hunt—the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt—who recently gave her candid opinion on having the "Anti-Hero" singer in attendance at their games.

"She is wonderful, beautiful, brilliant, all of the things," Gracie said during an interview with OutKick that aired Wednesday, Dec. 27. "It's been so much fun to get to have her coming to Chiefs games."

She also added that she, along with the rest of the Chiefs community, is "so happy and excited" for Swift's ongoing love story with Kelce, which has converted tons of Swifties into new football fanatics.

But unfortunately, we know not everyone has given Swift, 34, a warm welcome into the world of football, including those who have criticized the NFL for featuring so much coverage of the music superstar on game days.

Just this week sports commentator Skip Bayless spoke out on social media to call the Grammy-winner a "distraction," when it comes to her boyfriend's gameplay.

"Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction," Bayless wrote on X after the Chiefs lost against the Las Vegas Raiders during their Christmas Day game.

He even brought Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and Kelce himself into the conversation, adding, "What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?"

Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 25, 2023

But in true Swiftie fashion, fans of the "Bejeweled" singer were quick to come to her defense, with many of them pointing out that the Chiefs have already won five of the eight games she's attended in person so far this season.

Even plenty of NFL fans were unconvinced by Bayless' argument, including those insisting Swift's attendance has nothing to do with how the team plays, while others noted that the Chiefs offense seems to be what is lacking.

Next: Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Has a Direct Message for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce