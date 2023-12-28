Costco Shoppers Have Mixed Feelings About the Newest Item to Debut on Shelves

Although the glow of Christmas hasn’t quite faded, we’ve already begun preparations for the next maximalist holiday to finish out the year (literally). New Year’s Eve festivities aside, retailers have continued to keep up the spirit of giving, and membership-only wholesaler Costco just dropped one more thing worth making a stop for.

The “chicken sandwich wars” of 2020 seem like a distant and delicious memory, but that hasn’t stopped chains and brands from continuing to reinvent the sandwich that more or less started the Trojan War. Of course, it’s pretty hard to beat the original, but as saturated as the chicken sandwich market is today, what’s one more option to even out the odds? Costco’s latest offering is the perfect contender if you’re looking for a quick and easy dinner choice you can have on the table in 20 minutes (or less).

Instagram account @costcobuys spotted Pierre Signatures Breaded Chicken Sandwiches in the bulk grocer's frozen section, and shoppers are calling them “pretty tasty.” Each box of GBD (golden brown delicious) sandwiches features a crispy breaded chicken breast filet on a buttery Kaiser-style bun. The only thing not included in the package is any additional toppings, but at just $12.99 for a box of six, you can grab all the fixings your heart desires (including fries) for less than $25!

Comments under the Costco-themed Instagram account’s post were a mixed bag, but with the sheer variety of chicken sandwich options out there, it’s virtually impossible not to compare one to another. One user recommended amping up the flavor with a few condiments, saying, “Try these with mayo, regular mustard, and honey drizzled.”

Aside from the sandwich's taste, the lengthy ingredients list seemed to be a hot topic, with more than a few people bemoaning the use of additives and fillers. “Look at all those ingredients 🥴,” commented one person.

Though the ingredients list does take up a good bit of real estate on the box, most of the ingredients are relatively easy to pronounce, and the chicken used is raised without the use of antibiotics, hormones or steroids. If you are worried about the ingredients, the good news is Chick-fil-A has always got you covered. And thanks to a new bill, you might even be able to grab one on Sundays in a few locations.

