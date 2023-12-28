Crocs' Bestselling and Coziest Shoe Is at Its Lowest Price of the Year, and Shoppers Are Buying Multiple Pairs

Parade aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the new year just days away, now’s the perfect time to put your best foot forward with an upgraded pair of super popular shoes. With Crocs' Classic Lined Clogs, you can confidently step into the new year in style and comfort, and right now you can even save some extra dollars in the process.

The no. 1 bestselling footwear style, which has racked up 89,000+ five-star ratings and has been purchased 10,000+ times in the past month, is on sale at Amazon for the biggest markdown since last year, according to the price tracking tool camelcamelcamel. The Crocs currently start at just $40, (down from $60), and come in a whopping 34 colors that you can mix and match with every item in your closet. No need to worry about struggling to find the perfect fit either since these are available from sizes 4 to 17 too.

Crocs Classic Lined Clogs, From $40 (was $60) on Amazon

The shopper-loved pair is an elevated take on the brand's Classic Clogs, with an added feature that makes them even cozier. Not only do they include Crocs' easy slip-on design, snug ankle strap, and perforated holes for added breathability, but they also have ultra-soft fleece lining that your feet will love. Pair them with your favorite around-the-house loungewear or sport them with your go-to winter apparel and socks like others have done on social media.

Shoppers are giving these shoes two thumbs up. "The Crocs are so comfortable with the lining because the bumps on the bottom aren't there to bother your feet," one shopper shared. "The lining is so soft, it feels like a blanket for your feet. I have just recently gotten into Crocs and I'm so glad I found these! They are super warm, which feels so nice during the winter time."

Others are stocking up on multiple pairs, and rightfully so since they can practically be worn with any and everything. Another person wrote: "I fell in love with these the minute I put them on out of the box!!! SO COMFY!!! Because of this pair of Crocs, I have bought an additional two pairs in the last week!! You can’t go wrong with these!!!"

If you're looking for a pair of shoes for the new year that you'll never want to take off, get Crocs' Classic Lined Clogs starting at just $40 right now on Amazon before this sale ends.