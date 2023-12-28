OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 28
Devin Hester, Antonio Gates Among 15 Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2:55 a.m.

The list of 15 former NFL players named as finalists of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 was released on Wednesday night.

Some of the headliners include former Chicago Bears returner Devin Hester, who holds NFL records in career kick-return touchdowns (19), punt-return touchdowns (14) and return touchdowns (20). 

Former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Antonio Gates made the finalist list on his first year of eligibility, as did former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers. Gates holds three Chargers franchise records most career receiving yards (11,841), receptions (955) and receiving touchdowns (116). Peppers holds three Panthers franchise records, including most career sacks (97), forced fumbles (34) and the longest interception return (97 yards).

The other finalists include, in alphabetical order:

  • CB Eric Allen
  • DE Jared Allen
  • OT Willie Anderson
  • G Jahri Evans
  • DE Dwight Freeney
  • S Rodney Harrison
  • WR Torry Holt
  • WR Andre Johnson
  • RB Fred Taylor
  • WR Reggie Wayne
  • LB Patrick Willis
  • S Darren Woodson

The inductees will be chosen during Super Bowl weekend in February and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in August 2024.

