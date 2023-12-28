OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 28
Duke’s Mayo Bowl Continues Tradition of Entertaining and Horrifying Fans With Gratuitous Amounts of Mayonnaise

Tyler Lauletta
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:44 a.m.

College bowl season comes with an odd grab-bag of games. Before the final four—and in years to come, final 12—teams fighting for a championship go to battle, a slew of other postseason matchups pit schools from different conferences up against each other in games that are usually at the very least interesting.

No bowl has leaned into the inherent absurdity of college bowl season in recent years more successfully than the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Duke’s Mayonnaise took over as the title sponsor of the bowl in 2020, and the company’s impact has been felt across the college football world.

Have you ever wondered what a college coach would look like covered in mayonnaise? The Duke’s Mayo Bowl was here to answer.

In 2023, the bowl game continued its tradition of gratuitously integrating mayonnaise into the broadcast. The flavor-enhancing richness began before the game between North Carolina and West Virginia even kicked off, with fans taking squirts of mayonnaise straight to the gullet, and some washing it down with light beer.

IT’S MAYO TIME. pic.twitter.com/Xz9WBy8geO

— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 27, 2023

The mayonnaise continued through the game, with play-by-play man Matt Barrie and color commentator Dan Mullens getting in on the action from the booth, taste-testing different mayos throughout the evening.

Here's the first @DukesMayoBowl mayonnaise taste test from @MattBarrie and @CoachDanMullen, of the habanero garlic flavor. "My mayo hormones are raging...actually, I don't know how smart it was to rip that habanero before calling a play." - Barrie. pic.twitter.com/wYXLJ10KRo

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 27, 2023

While both men seemed positive on their first taste, Barrie stiffly drew the line when “Mayo Nachos” were brought to the booth.

pic.twitter.com/2jxn8w8NYP

— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 27, 2023

Fans loved the chaotic energy Duke’s Mayonnaise brought to its bowl game.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the greatest bowl game ever not up for debate https://t.co/Bj0Xz1edXe

— Rex (@spotts_nick) December 27, 2023

This fan's ready for the @DukesMayoBowl 🤢pic.twitter.com/14WGwgC5xW

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2023

reminder: today is the National Championship https://t.co/tILlonuRrg

— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 27, 2023

The dude washing it down with a mich ultra 💀💀💀 this is the greatest sport https://t.co/9DU7DlBXD8

— Morgan Moriarty (@Morgan_Moriarty) December 27, 2023

But of course, as with any conversation on the internet centered on a subject as controversial as mayonnaise, there were also detractors.

This has got to be the most evil and disgusting event every year. Send the flood, end it all. https://t.co/87Ij3HSDbm

— 🦈Bearly Eric 2.0🦈 (@RandomBear87) December 27, 2023

I wish i did not know about the Mayo Bowl https://t.co/lzr6gmigZr

— Kate Sánchez (@OhMyMithrandir) December 27, 2023

People do this at the Iowa State fair to cool down. Not impressed https://t.co/VS8jjxymGM

— Jordan Mulford (@JMul90) December 27, 2023

……..WHHHAAAAATTT!?!?! https://t.co/XF8IMLrkX2

— O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) December 27, 2023

It’s the Duke’s Mayo Bowl’s world, we’re just living in it.

