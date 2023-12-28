OFFERS
Fenway Bowl Between SMU and Boston College Plagued by Horrendous Weather Conditions

Dan Gartland
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 6:31 p.m.

Playing in a bowl game is a way to reward college football teams at the end of successful season. Schools get big payouts, while players get gifts from sponsors and, for seniors, the ability to play one extra game. Often, the bowl game includes a trip to sunnier climes. This year, bowl games are being hosted in Las Vegas, Hawai'i, San Diego, Phoenix and Tampa, to name a few.

But SMU and Boston College weren’t lucky enough to be sent to one of those places. No, they got matched up in the Fenway Bowl in Boston, where they were treated to some classic early winter New England weather. Temperatures at kickoff were in the low 40s with rain and winds of around 20 mph. It looked miserable for the few fans who actually showed up. 

You're welcome here anytime, @SMUFB! 😂 pic.twitter.com/zO2NlNvoCQ

— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 28, 2023

Live from the Fenway Bowl. ⚾️

Football just feels better in ballparks, right @SickosCommittee ? pic.twitter.com/X0ubeHehBr

— CFBSelect.com (@CfbSelect) December 28, 2023

Overheard waiting on the elevator: This is the biggest crowd Fenway will have this year and next

Boston College 3, SMU 0 after a punt palooza first quarter pic.twitter.com/7OZ3SX1NFS

— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 28, 2023

The Mustangs 🤝 The Monster@SMUFB | @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/tZS8jHC6tU

— Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 28, 2023

SMU WR drying off his hands by wiping them on the referee 😭😭 resourceful move pic.twitter.com/nKMTC0dTN0

— Aidan Broderick (@AidanBroderick) December 28, 2023

It could have been worse, though. When BC played in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, the temperature at kickoff was 23 degrees with a windchill of 12. The frozen grass playing surface was so slick that players had to change from cleats to sneakers. 

