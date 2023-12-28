OFFERS
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share PDA in Festive Holiday Video

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 8:02 p.m.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are giving a peek into their holidays at home, and fans are loving the inside look at their intimate celebrations.

In new footage uploaded via Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 27—which was set to the tune of the couple's joint song, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas"—the pair appeared in a video montage where they displayed food, family, and fun over Christmas time.

"From our family 2 yours, we hope u had a very merry Christmas :) 🎄🥰 gx," the "Hollaback Girl" singer wrote in the post's caption.

In the clip, Stefani can be seen showing off a huge gingerbread house with each member of the family's name, beautiful decor, and children playing, while also preparing a few different recipes.

In the comment section, supporters of the duo dropped loving notes in response to the "home on the ranch" content.

"I love that you share real life moments of your life. It’s pretty fabulous," one added, while another, instead, wondered if she'd share details of the dishes she made, inquiring, "Do you share recipes?? The pasta looks amazing."

"Both of them have finally found true love and are a very simple couple at home on the ranch. Blake loves those kids like his own and Gwen cherish his Blake no need to say anything negative about either one of them they were simply sharing their Christmas with you," a third wrote, in part.

"I always look forward to your family posts. So much love!!🥰❤️," someone else agreed. 

The two musicians have often shared pieces of their life together after tying the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on the "God's Country" crooner's ranch in Oklahoma—and from the looks of it, fans still can't get enough of them!

