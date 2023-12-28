How You Can Score Wendy's Burgers for Just a Penny

Wendy's is giving fast food lovers another reason to celebrate during the holiday season!

The burger joint is celebrating National Bacon Day on Saturday, Dec. 30, in a big way this year by offering special discounts for its fans.

For the occasion, the chain has announced it is serving up its famed Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for the price of a single penny each—you read that right, just one cent! Because what better way to mark the day than to indulge in free bacon?

The deal, which is available now, is exclusive to the company’s website or app, and allows customers to add the menu item to any order between Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, for just one cent.

To redeem the one-time-only offer at the eatery, one must be enrolled in the official Wendy’s Rewards loyalty program by visiting Wendy’s website or accessing an account via the restaurant’s mobile app. Customers will then be able to "View Offers."

While enticing, of course, there are a few caveats to be aware of. The deal is only available with the purchase of additional menu items, and can’t be combined with other offers, among other restrictions. A representative for Wendy’s also confirmed that Rewards members can only redeem the one-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger once throughout the entire week.

Orders will be available to place via app or with a QR code used for redemption in-restaurant.

Burgers and bacon aside, the chain also announced the return of its Frosty® Key Tag fundraiser last month, where purchasers can redeem one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase, every single day until Dec. 21, 2024.

