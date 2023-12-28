OFFERS
Jason Kelce Says Someone Brought Flamethrower to Eagles’ White Elephant Gift Exchange

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 9:20 p.m.

In September, October and November of this season, the Philadelphia Eagles were on fire—the winners of 10 of their first 11 games to start 2023.

Now, in December, the Eagles may soon be on fire—quite literally.

On Wednesday's edition of New Heights—Philadelphia center Jason Kelce's podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—the elder Kelce revealed that one of the Eagles' offensive linemen brought a flamethrower to their position-room Christmas gift exchange.

You read that correctly.

"The hottest—literally, the hottest item in the room was a flamethrower," Jason said. "I'm serious... I'll get you the exact model of this thing, but it shoots up to 150 feet."

The Eagles OL white elephant was lit this year … literally 🔥 @Uncrustables pic.twitter.com/DxrbmitZ9x

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 28, 2023

Both Kelces were enthralled by the gift, which Jason said ended up with offensive lineman Cam Jurgens.

"Is somebody going to war? What the f--k are we doing?" Travis asked.

"I'm surprised it's legal," Jason said. "I didn't know...[you could buy this.]

“Pretty sure it's legal. We'll find out, I guess."

