OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

'Jeopardy' Fans Call Out 'Absurdly Easy Final' Clue

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 9:53 p.m.

Jeopardy! fans were not impressed with the final clue during the Dec. 27 episode.

In fact, they made their feelings abundantly clear on social media, with one viewer even labeling the last clue "absurdly easy." For those who didn't tune into the episode, host Ken Jennings read during Final Jeopardy, "After 'Black Monday' in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power."

All three contestants—Tammy Groner, Greg Czaja and Ben Hebert—answered the "Americana" topic correctly: "What is bull?"

While Czaja wasn't confident enough in his correct answer to wager anything, he still walked away the victor of the episode as he had a big enough lead.

In the aftermath of the episode, several fans voiced their frustrations with the final clue. One fan sounded off on YouTube, "THIS FINAL WAS TOTAL 'BULL' … too easy."

A different fan felt similarly, writing, "Wow that was easy."

Another chimed in, "This is a question apropos of middle school Jeopardy."

Still, not everyone tuning in understood the final, as one fan noted, "Absolutely no clue!"

This is just the latest headline for Jeopardy! this month, as Mayim Bialik made a splash upon announcing her exit from the popular quiz show. On Dec. 15, the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on Instagram, "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" she wrote. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

She continued, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you." 

Next: Ken Jennings Finally Addresses Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy' Exit

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News