'Jeopardy' Fans Call Out 'Absurdly Easy Final' Clue

Jeopardy! fans were not impressed with the final clue during the Dec. 27 episode.

In fact, they made their feelings abundantly clear on social media, with one viewer even labeling the last clue "absurdly easy." For those who didn't tune into the episode, host Ken Jennings read during Final Jeopardy, "After 'Black Monday' in 1987, sculptor Arturo Di Modica put a statue of one of these in Manhattan to symbolize strength & power."

All three contestants—Tammy Groner, Greg Czaja and Ben Hebert—answered the "Americana" topic correctly: "What is bull?"

While Czaja wasn't confident enough in his correct answer to wager anything, he still walked away the victor of the episode as he had a big enough lead.

In the aftermath of the episode, several fans voiced their frustrations with the final clue. One fan sounded off on YouTube, "THIS FINAL WAS TOTAL 'BULL' … too easy."

A different fan felt similarly, writing, "Wow that was easy."

Another chimed in, "This is a question apropos of middle school Jeopardy."

Still, not everyone tuning in understood the final, as one fan noted, "Absolutely no clue!"

This is just the latest headline for Jeopardy! this month, as Mayim Bialik made a splash upon announcing her exit from the popular quiz show. On Dec. 15, the Big Bang Theory alum wrote on Instagram, "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!" she wrote. "I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

She continued, "For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

