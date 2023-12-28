OFFERS
Jerry Jeudy Opens Up About New Broncos Starter Jarrett Stidham After Russell Wilson Benching

Kristen Wong
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 3:01 p.m.

Denver Broncos star Jerry Jeudy had faint praise for starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham after Wednesday’s practice.

On the day that Russell Wilson got benched for financial reasons, Jeudy shifted his focus to Stidham, Denver's newly named starter, and called him a “great passer,” among other compliments.

“He’s a great passer. He throws a pretty ball,” Jeudy told reporters on Wednesday. “Great at anticipating routes. You know, he do it all as a quarterback—what you need from a quarterback, he does it all.”

Jerry Jeudy says new Broncos starting QB Jarrett Stidham is a “great passer” who throws a “pretty ball.”

“Great at anticipating routes,” Jeudy continues. “You know, he do it all as a quarterback — what you need from a quarterback, he does it all.” pic.twitter.com/TngLXRrmNZ

— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 28, 2023

Stidham, who played a few snaps in the Broncos’ 42—17 loss to the Detroit Lions two weeks ago, will make his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Though Stidham’s four-year resume lacks consistent starting experience, the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback could provide Jeudy with a needed change of pace given the wideout’s disappointing fourth campaign in Denver. With Russell Wilson under center, the 2020 first-rounder has failed to record a single 100-yard receiving game and scored just one touchdown all year.

For now, it would appear as though Wilson is taking the fall as the scapegoat for the Broncos’ 2023 woes. Denver (7—8) has lost four of its last five games and is a long shot to make the playoffs in the ultra-competitive AFC.

