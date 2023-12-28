OFFERS
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Thu, Dec. 28
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Velvet Coat and Little Else Almost 2 Months After Giving Birth

Alyssa Ray
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 6:10 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian may've just given birth in November, but that didn't stop her from rocking a racy look this holiday season.

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Poosh founder gave fans on Instagram a close up look at her 2023 Christmas outfit, which consisted of a velvet-looking black coat, a matching bodysuit and tights.

Kardashian, 44, gave some insight into her fashion choice, writing alongside the upload, "When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat."

Fans couldn't get enough of the sultry look—which also included a smokey eye and a snatched ponytail—with many praising the reality TV star for feeling herself and her postpartum body.

"When you’re a baddie no matter what," sister Khloe Kardashian praised. Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder replied with a simple, "YES."

A fan chimed in with, "Definitely the most interesting to look at," referencing a famous line from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Another commented, "No, cause this is a look! You look gorgeous mama! 🔥"

As fans of Kardashian well know, the KUWTK veteran welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker, 48, at the start of November. Kardashian and Barker announced that they were expecting their little one, who was later named Rocky Thirteen Barker, back in June.

During Barker's Los Angeles concert with Blink-182, Kardashian held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant." Days later, the twosome confirmed they were having a baby boy.

Rocky Thirteen is Kardashian's fourth child, as she's also a mom to her three children with ex Scott Disick, 40: Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9. Barker is also already a dad, as he is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Next: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Her Postpartum Workout Routine

