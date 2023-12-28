OFFERS
Lee Corso Makes 2024 ‘College GameDay’ Plans Clear in New Profile

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 6:34 p.m.

ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso has no plans to retire, and is poised to return to the network’s flagship college football show in 2024, according to a profile from Alex Kirshner in GQ.

The 88-year-old Corso has been with GameDay since 1987, and wants to do the show as long as ESPN will have him.

“I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville,” Corso told Kirshner. “They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking.”

Corso is synonymous with GameDay and the show will likely never be the same once he eventually hangs it up. But for now, don’t expect Corso to be anywhere other than Dublin, Ireland next fall when GameDay opens the season on the road for the Week Zero tilt between Florida State and Georgia Tech.

