OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Nets Standout Shares Wild Claim About How Often He Eats Chipotle

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:26 p.m.

Unusual diets in professional sports are a time-honored tradition, ranging from the conventional to outlandish.

However, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges's food regimen is something else entirely. In a recent interview with GQ, Bridges casually revealed that he has eaten Chipotle every day since 2013.

"I eat this every day," Bridges said while holding a Chipotle bag, "and it's been about since... 2013? '14? So about 10 years?"

In that span—which encompasses more than a third of Bridges's life—the Philadelphia native has gone from high school to Villanova to the Phoenix Suns to the Nets.

“I have friends and family that [tease] me a little bit about it,” Bridges said. “It’s too fire to not have it every single time.”

@gqsports

Hey @Chipotle get this man a gift card #mikalbridges #brooklyn #nets #nba #basketball #brooklynnets

♬ original sound - GQ Sports https://www.tiktok.com/@gqsports/video/7316198717017689387

The diet is clearly working for him in some form or fashion. Bridges has a pair of national championships, an All-Defensive team appearance, and four seasons tying for the league lead in games played to his name.

And what, precisely, does Bridges order from the fast-casual chain?

"I get white rice, no beans, double chicken, medium and mild salsa, corn and lettuce," he said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News