NFL Rookie Stock Watch Week 17: There’s No Stopping Puka Nacua
Watch out for the Los Angeles Rams. Watch out for Puka Nacua.
The Rams are 8–7 after losing six of their first nine games, and a fifth-round rookie from BYU is among the reasons why nobody will want to see them come playoff time.
Nacua has been dominant throughout the season, helping Los Angeles stay afloat while Cooper Kupp missed time earlier this year. Now, with Kupp and Nacua both healthy alongside running back Kyren Williams and quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams have a quartet capable of beating anybody come January.
How good has Nacua been? Keep reading.
RisingPuka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Trevor Ruszkowski&solUSA TODAY Sports
Last Week: Not rated
Nacua continues to have one of the greatest rookie campaigns of all time. On Thursday night, the fifth-rounder helped the Rams move a step closer to the playoffs with a dominating performance, catching nine passes for 164 yards and a touchdown.
On the season, Nacua has 1,327 receiving yards, ranking behind only Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown. He’s already one of the NFL’s elite receivers and worthy of All-Pro consideration.
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Last week: Falling
After barely seeing the ball in Week 15, Robinson was utilized correctly last weekend—and the results unsurprisingly followed.
The Falcons beat the Colts, 29–10, and Robinson led Atlanta in both rushing and receiving yardage. The Texas product caught seven passes for 50 yards while carrying 12 times for another 72 yards. On the year, Robinson has 1,246 total yards and seven touchdowns, giving the Falcons an all-around stud.
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
Last week: Rising
Gibbs has been amazing for the Lions this season, and he continued to ascend in an NFC North-clinching win over the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
Touching the ball 19 times, Gibbs racked up 80 rushing yards, 20 receiving yards and two touchdowns. On the year, he has amassed 872 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on an obscene 5.7 yards per carry. If Detroit is going to make a run in the playoffs, Gibbs figures to be an enormous reason why.
Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
Jim Dedmon&solUSA TODAY Sports
Last week: Holding steady
Young should be thrilled despite Carolina racking up its 13th loss. The 2023 No. 1 pick threw for more than 300 yards for the first time in his career, and tossed a pair of touchdowns. He also got some chunk yardage while helping the Panthers put up 30 points.
There’s no denying this has been a brutal year for Young. His coach was fired, the offensive line is a disaster and his weaponry is spotty at best. Yet if he finishes strong against the Jaguars and Buccaneers, there’s something to build off for the future.
Demario Douglas, WR, New England Patriots
Last week: Not rated
Not much has gone right for the Patriots’ offense this season, but Douglas looks like a pillar to build from.
On Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, Douglas led New England with five catches and 74 receiving yards, helping to move the ball with JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Hunter Henry inactive. Most importantly, Douglas has burst and wiggle, something sorely lacking from New England’s offense in 2023.
Holding steadyRashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Denny Medley&solUSA TODAY
Last week: Rising
Rice had another quality game for the Chiefs, despite the rest of his teammates seemingly taking Christmas off.
The SMU product led Kansas City with six catches and 57 yards while being targeted 12 times by Patrick Mahomes. Over the past five contests, Rice has caught 38 passes for 391 yards and three touchdowns. All told, he has 811 receiving yards and could be the first rookie receiver in team history to amass 1,000 yards.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Last week: Not rated
Smith-Njigba has been uneven as a rookie, but he seems to be finding himself as the playoff push intensifies.
The first-round pick from Ohio State caught six passes for 61 yards in a 20–17 win over the Titans last weekend, and preceded that with four catches on four targets in a thrilling win over the Eagles, including a phenomenal, game-winning 29-yard touchdown in the final minute.
FallingAidan O’Connell, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Jasen Vinlove&solUSA TODAY Sports
Last week: Not rated
Despite the Raiders pulling off a stunning upset on Christmas Day over the Chiefs, it’s tough to see O’Connell as the future for Las Vegas.
Against Kansas City, O’Connell didn’t complete a pass after the first quarter, finishing the day with 62 passing yards and a 12.1 QBR. It was hideous throughout, with balls either being rushed or thrown inaccurately, albeit against a tough Chiefs secondary. He’ll start the rest of this season, but the Raiders have to look elsewhere for their future.
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills
Last week: Not rated
Kincaid has struggled to make an impact recently. After having an excellent stretch around midseason in which he totaled four consecutive games of more than 50 receiving yards, he’s only amassed 112 yards across the last five weeks.
However, some of the production dropoff can be explained by Dawson Knox’s return. During that aforementioned four-game surge, Kincaid was targeted eight times per game. In the following five affairs, he saw five targets on average.
