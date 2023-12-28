Remember Astronaut Ice Cream? 2023's Hottest Candy Trend Has a Lot in Common With the Nostalgic Treat

Freeze-dried candy is popping up everywhere online right now. The light and puffy candy started during the pandemic but has steadily gained steam over the last few years, especially on TikTok, where the term “freeze-dried candy” has 85 million views. And it's getting easier and easier to get your hands on some. When you search "freeze-dried candy" on Etsy you'll get more than 10,000 results.

Freeze-drying isn't a new technology (it dates back to the early 1900s), but until recently the most well-known freeze-dried sweet was astronaut ice cream. Freeze-dried candy has a similar appeal to that galactic treat: it's fun and quirky and has a surprising texture. It's also really fun to watch freeze-dried candy being made, which has helped the trend catch fire on TikTok. Regular ol' Skittles go into the machine, then puff up into gumball-sized balls that crunch when you bite into them.

In one video that has earned nearly 9 million views since August, TikToker @candeezeco—who started a candy business earlier this year—shares a brief glimpse into the process of making the light and crunchy candy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

So we've established that freeze-dried candy is cool and fun and popular, but we were curious, so we did a little more digging into this sweet trend. Here's everything you need to know about freeze-dried candy, and how to get your hands on some.

Related: All About the Viral 'Candy Salad' Trend

What is Freeze-Dried Candy?

As you can probably guess from the name, freeze-dried candy has had moisture removed through a freeze-drying process. As a result, this candy often has a different texture (and has a longer lifespan) than candy produced and packaged in the typical way.

Related: Christmas Cracker Candy Recipe

How is Freeze-Dried Candy Made?

Freeze-drying candy (or any other food) involves removing moisture from the food in a multi-step process. Essentially, the food is frozen first, then the air is vacuumed out, and then the food is quickly heated so the moisture can be removed in a vapor form. This special type of dehydration process can extend the shelf life of the food and also makes transportation and storage easier because freeze-dried candy is smaller and lighter than similar food that hasn’t had the moisture removed.

Freeze-dried candy is usually made using a machine called a freeze dryer. These machines are very costly, both to buy and to maintain. A commercial freeze dryer can easily cost at least $10,000 and even the smaller models designed for home use can cost several thousand dollars.

What Does Freeze-Dried Candy Taste Like?

While the taste and texture of freeze-dried can vary widely depending on the original treat, in general this type of candy has a light and airy consistency. The freeze-drying process is designed to preserve the flavor, so you shouldn’t notice any decrease in flavor quality or intensity. The samples we’ve tried were tasty, crunchy, and had a melt-in-your-mouth consistency. That’s similar to what TikToker @ohkai_ noted in their review of several kinds of freeze-dried candy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With their longer shelf life, these treats can be stored in your pantry longer without going stale (assuming you can manage to resist them that long), though the main appeal of freeze-dried candy is that it's something fun, different and tasty.

Related: These 20 Genius Creations Prove Candy Boards Are the New Charcuterie Boards

Where to Buy Freeze-Dried Candy

Thanks to its social media popularity, freeze-dried candy is in increasingly high demand right now. Not surprisingly, more and more companies are trying to cash in on this trend, so this candy is being produced by a variety of brands with names like Andersen’s Crazy Candy or Space Age Snacks.

Up to this point, this candy was primarily available through online retailers and via mail order, but that seems to be slowly changing. Discount store Five Below has had the candy listed on their website—and technically sold in their stores—for at least a few months now, although the products have been consistently showing as sold out and unavailable for both shipping and in-store pickup. So if you’re lucky enough to spot some on store shelves, you might want to stock up.

How Much Does Freeze-Dried Candy Cost?

Freeze-dried candy tends to be more expensive than standard candy, due in large part to the costs involved in the freeze-drying process. Some examples: a 2.4-ounce package of freeze-dried taffy sells for almost $15, while a 4-ounce package of freeze-dried “alien tongues” candy costs nearly $13. By contrast, a 4.5-ounce package of Airheads candy sells for under $2. At just $5, the Sow Good freeze-dried candy sold at Five Below would be a relative bargain—if you can find it in stock.

Up next: 90 TikTok Recipes That Are Actually Good and Easy to Make