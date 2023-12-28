Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Benching With Blunt Message

The Denver Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday due to a contract matter, and now the starter has broken his silence.

On top of the benching news, reports have come out that the Broncos will likely part ways with Wilson in the offseason after a partnership that just lasted two years.

Hours after the news dropped, Wilson posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to update his fans. The message was short, and left fans wondering if he was hinting at his future possibly away from the Broncos organization.

“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” Wilson tweeted.

Wilson had been on social media earlier in the day and his likes on X sparked some speculation about his unhappiness with how the benching unfolded.

Although nothing is for certain yet, if the Broncos opt to move on from Wilson, they’ll be stuck with $39 million of his contract next year. Additionally, if Wilson doesn’t play for the Broncos next season, it’ll mean he didn’t play a single snap under the five-year, $245 million extension he signed when joining the team, as Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame highlighted.

For now, Denver will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.