OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Subscribe Now
Thu, Dec. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Russell Wilson Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Benching With Blunt Message

Madison Williams
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 5:04 a.m.

The Denver Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson on Wednesday due to a contract matter, and now the starter has broken his silence.

On top of the benching news, reports have come out that the Broncos will likely part ways with Wilson in the offseason after a partnership that just lasted two years.

Hours after the news dropped, Wilson posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, to update his fans. The message was short, and left fans wondering if he was hinting at his future possibly away from the Broncos organization.

“God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next,” Wilson tweeted.

God’s got me.
Looking forward to what’s next.

— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 28, 2023

Wilson had been on social media earlier in the day and his likes on X sparked some speculation about his unhappiness with how the benching unfolded.

Although nothing is for certain yet, if the Broncos opt to move on from Wilson, they’ll be stuck with $39 million of his contract next year. Additionally, if Wilson doesn’t play for the Broncos next season, it’ll mean he didn’t play a single snap under the five-year, $245 million extension he signed when joining the team, as Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame highlighted.

For now, Denver will turn to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News