Shirley MacLaine, 89, Spotted Stepping Out for Lunch in Malibu in Colorful Ensemble

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 6:16 p.m.

Shirley MacLaine isn't letting aging slow her down!

The Apartment star was recently spotted dining in an outdoor Malibu eatery, donning a comfy-looking outfit featuring a variety of colors.

In new snapshots published by DailyMail, the Oscar winner stepped out in a layered look of a fuzzy cream hooded sweater worn over a tan cardigan and pink shirt. She paired the cozy garments with equally as casual baggy blue sweatpants and red slippers.

The 89-year-old leisurely strolled while being assisted by a friend or family member to and from their table, as she did not require the use of a walking aid, and seemed to display her ease of mobility during the outing.

See the photos here!

And this isn't MacLaine's first time eating at the popular spot. The Steel Magnolias star—who is also the older sister of 1967's Bonnie and Clyde actor Warren Beatty—has been seen enjoying lunch out in the waterside city several times over the past few weeks, including at a restaurant named Kristy's.

In addition to a residence in Malibu, the award-winning actress also owns a ranch in Abiquiu, New Mexico, as well. Though she is actually a Virginia native, currently, she reportedly splits time between her properties. 

Ahead of her 90th birthday this upcoming April 2024, the Terms of Endearment star hasn't shied away from attending industry events, recently making an appearance at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show on Oct. 18, where she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Next: 29 Legendary Celebrities Over 90 That You Won't Believe Are Still Working

