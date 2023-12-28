USC QB Miller Moss Makes Program History With Epic Bowl Performance vs. Louisville

As USC quarterback Miller Moss threw his fifth touchdown of the Holiday Bowl vs. Louisville in the third quarter, he etched his name into program history.

Since this game marked the first start of Moss’s USC career, his performance secured him the record for the most touchdowns thrown in a first start for a Spartans quarterback, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He went on to complete 23-of-33 passes for 372 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in USC’s 42–28 win.

Miller Moss with his SIXTH TD PASS of the night 😱



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/NeN0mLdVWR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2023

The sophomore did play sparingly in three games during the 2023 season. Prior to Wednesday’s start, he’d completed a total of 23-of-32 pass attempts for 309 yards and one touchdown in those three contests.

Moss earned the starting role for the bowl game after Caleb Williams opted out of the game. He hasn’t officially declared for the NFL draft, but it is expected that he will be one of the top picks in 2024.

Coach Lincoln Riley hasn’t declared who will be the 2024 starter for the Trojans yet, but Moss made a good case for himself with his performance on Wednesday night.