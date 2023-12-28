OFFERS
NEED TO KNOW

West Virginia’s Neal Brown Drenched in Mayonnaise After Duke’s Mayo Bowl Victory Over North Carolina

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 2:36 a.m.

It's a college football bowl tradition that comes but once a year.

We're not talking about the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl or any of college football's postseason aristocracy. We're talking about the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, and the mayonnaise bath that has followed it for the last three seasons.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Mountaineers coach Neal Brown became the third coach to be doused in the creamy sauce after his team ran away from the North Carolina Tar Heels 30-10.

ESPN captured Brown's bath, accompanied by cheers and encouragement from the Duke's Mayo mascot. The network's broadcasters sampled various mayonnaise-based concoctions on camera throughout the game.

MAYO DUMP. pic.twitter.com/pEqLT19Zc5

— Duke's Mayo Bowl (@DukesMayoBowl) December 28, 2023

The first two recipients of the mayo bath were the South Carolina Gamecocks' Shane Beamer in 2021 and the Maryland Terrapins' Mike Locksley in 2022.

After getting drenched, Brown asked ESPN reporter Harry Lyles Jr. whether he wanted a hug, spooking him.

.@harrylylesjr was shook when Neal Brown asked if he wanted a hug 🤣 https://t.co/u4ntkqicl8 pic.twitter.com/yfOd9vwfsA

— Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 28, 2023

Lyles later conceded he should've taken the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

I should have given coach a hug. Next time

— Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) December 28, 2023

Only in college football, ladies and gentlemen.

