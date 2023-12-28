OFFERS
Fri, Dec. 29
WWE Wrestler Left an Imprint of Makeup on the Mat That Had Fans Stunned

Tyler Lauletta
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 11:32 p.m.

WWE superstar Shotzi left it all in the ring earlier this week while performing in Baltimore.

Facing off against Iyo Sky and Bayley alongside Bianca Belair in a tag team match at the untelevised house show, Shotzi left quite an impression, both on the audience in attendance and literally on the wrestling mat.

After the match, Shotzi posted a photo to Instagram showing the clear imprint her makeup had made on the mat while taking a bump.

“Rough night in Baltimore yesterday,” Shotzi wrote in the caption. “Here is a perfect imprint of my makeup on the mat, you can even see the painful expression on my face.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

The photo almost looks like an expressionist painting. Fans reacting to the photo were in awe of its clarity.

“This is art. Cut that square out of the canvas and hang it in a museum,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s the eyelashes and eyebrows for me. She cute tho!” wrote Shotzi’s fellow competitor Belair.

Ideally, Shotzi would not be getting her face slammed into the mat hard enough to leave such a clear sign of her presence, but it’s nice to see she had a good attitude about taking the hit.

