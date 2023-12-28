OFFERS
Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year Council does not censure councilmember accused of inappropriate behavior

Thu, Dec. 28
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Suggests He Would've Signed With Dodgers Even Without Shohei Ohtani

Patrick Andres
Originally Published: December 28, 2023 12:12 a.m.

Even by their lofty standards, this offseason was a protracted victory lap for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Flexing their considerable financial might, the Dodgers not only signed two-time AL MVP designated hitter and pitcher Shohei Ohtani—they lured star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Chavez Ravine as well.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles's new hurler addressed reporters for the first time and made a surprising revelation about his free agency.

"I wouldn't say he was the sole reason I decided to come here," Yamamoto said of Ohtani, through an interpreter. "Even if he went somewhere else, I probably still would've ended up in LA as a Dodger. On top that, though, Shohei is not only one of the best Japanese players, but one of the best players—period—in all MLB."

Yoshinobu Yamamoto says he would've "probably still ended up in L.A. as a Dodger" even if Shohei Ohtani didn't sign with them pic.twitter.com/NlmiZh0NVk

— SNY (@SNYtv) December 27, 2023

Yamamoto comes to North America after a stellar seven-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, during which he went 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA and 922 strikeouts. He was courted during free agency by the Dodgers, the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and numerous other teams.

Ohtani and Yamamoto were teammates on the Japanese national squad in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, helping their country win its third edition of the tournament.

