105 of the Best Two-Word Phrases for a Quick, Heartfelt Message

Let's face it, not everyone is into small talk. For some, it's one of the most laborious and gut-wrenching things to be a part of. Sometimes though, less really is more! When you're a part of a conversation that seems like you just can't get a word in, you know what could be helpful? Short, little phrases that you can throw in every now and then to feel as though you're still a part of the conversation, and to let everyone know that you are, in fact, paying attention.



Another great use of short and sweet phrases is sending someone a quick message to brighten their day or just letting them know you're thinking of them. Whether that someone is a friend, your significant other or a family member, you really can't go wrong with texting a quick two-word phrase to cheer them up.



We have the best list of two-word phrases for you to utilize the next time you want to post a small but mighty Instagram caption or when you're looking for a quick, yet thoughtful response to someone.

Why Two-Word Quotes?

These days, everyone is moving at such a fast pace that sometimes, we don't have the space or capacity for a lengthy conversation with a loved one. When that special one-on-one time isn't possible, sending a quick two-word message is much better than nothing!



While some of these short, but sweet examples are profound in their own right, others are simply fun and light. No matter which you choose, you're sure to put a smile on someone's face by using one of these two-word quotes.

105 Powerful Two-Word Phrases

1. Good News!

2. Accept Yourself

3. Be Honest

4. Chill Out

5. Don't Panic

6. Enjoy Life

7. Forever Free

8. Baby Steps

9. Miss You

10. Good Job!

11. Be Spontaneous!

12. Have Faith

Canva&solParade

13. Explore Magic

14. Hold On

15. Imperfectly Perfect

16. Invite Tranquility

17. Just Imagine

18. Laugh Today

19. Be Kind

20. Notice Things

21. Shift Happens

22. Have Patience

23. Let Go

Canva&solParade

24. Stay Strong

25. Slow Down

26. Be Still

27. Start Living!

28. Keep Calm

29. Thank You

30. Think Differently

Motivational Two-Word Quotes

31. Start Somewhere

32. Be Optimistic

33. Dream Big

34. Aim High

35. Be Yourself

36. Dance Today

37. Don't Stop!

38. Breathe Deeply

39. Enjoy Today

Canva&solParade

40. Fear Not

41. Cherish Today

42. Getting There

43. Well Done

44. I Can

45. Find Balance

46. Be Fearless!

47. I Will

48. Infinite Possibilities

49. Look Within

Canva&solParade

50. Stay Focused

51. Just Believe

52. Give Thanks

53. Follow Through

54. Inhale, Exhale

55. Everything Counts!

Two Word Phrases About Love

56. I'm Loved

57. Everyone's Special

58. Call Me!

59. Come Back

60. Hello Gorgeous

61. Just Because

62. Love Endures

63. Love You!

64. Miracles Happen

65. Perfectly Content

66. Friends Forever

67. Be Safe

68. Stay Beautiful

69. True Love

70. Hello Beautiful

Canva&solParade

71. You Matter

72. Trust Me

73. Love Fearlessly

74. You Sparkle!

75. Much Love!

76. Love Struck

Canva&solParade

77. Unconditional Love

78. Love Fiercely

79. Adore You

80. Butterflies, Still

Cool Two-Word Phrases

81. Feeling Groovy

82. For Real

83. Game On!

84. Forget This

85. Keep Calm

86. Oh, really?

87. No Boundaries

88. Shine On

89. Have Fun!

90. Stay True

91. Take Chances!

Canva&solParade

92. Pretty Awesome

93. Keep Smiling

94. Oh, Snap

95. Think Twice

96. Loosen Up

97. Treasure Today

98. Not Yet

99. Try Again

100. What If?

101. Tickled Pink

102. You Can

Canva&solParade

103. Wanna Play?

104. Rise Above

105. Why Not?

