23 for ‘23: Georgia Football Flexes Its Dominance

Shortly after Georgia clinched the national championship with two late scores against Alabama in the 2022 CFP title game, Stetson Bennett visited coach Kirby Smart. The quarterback’s performance in leading the Dawgs to their first championship in four decades had already conferred upon him a sort of permanent BMOC status.

“Everybody’s telling me I should just ride off into the sunset, be the legendary quarterback who won a national title,” Bennett (above) said to Smart. “Why don’t we win it again?”

The former walk-on had a year of eligibility left, and he was going to use it—despite the fact that the team was about to lose 15 players to the NFL draft.

Former walk-on quarterback Bennett led Georgia to two championships, including in 2023. John W&period McDonough&solSports Illustrated

Any fears that Bennett would be less focused with a ring already on his finger were allayed. While Georgia had stifled its opponents en route to its first title, last season it simply steamrolled them, especially when it mattered. In the Dawgs’ three postseason games they scored 157 points, culminating in a 65–7 destruction of TCU in January’s CFP title game. In those three games, Bennett threw for 11 touchdowns with a passing efficiency rating of 204.86.

A meager-by-comparison 10 players were drafted from that second title team (including Bennett, who went to the L.A. Rams in the fourth round). Smart, though, has again reloaded, putting together a balanced team (sixth in the country in both offense and defense). Georgia clinched its spot in the SEC title game in early November, staying on track for an unprecedented title three-peat.

Bennett is no longer around to say it, but the sentiment lingers in Athens—as it likely will for years to come: Why don’t we win it again?