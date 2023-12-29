65 Bands and Artists Touring in 2024

Live music is definitely back in a big way, and there are plenty of bands and individual artists who are heading out (or back out) on the road in the coming year. These include Coldplay, who have a major continuation of their Music of the Spheres tour in Europe coming up, Taylor Swift, Adele, Drake, Billy Joel and more.

Read on for a look at 50 performers who will be on tour in 2024.

Bands and Musical Acts Touring in 2024

Coldplay

In January, Coldplay will continue the band's long-winding Music of the Spheres tour in Bulacan, Philippines. The tour also includes plenty of European dates and closes in New Zealand in November 2024.

See tour dates here.

Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour will kick off Feb. 3 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and continue until June 29, when it will wrap in Sacramento, California.

See tour dates here.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson will be on the road again in early 2024, starting with a show in Immokalee, Florida. He'll then make stops in Lubbock, Texas, Berkeley, California and more.

See tour dates here.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band will be stopping in Phoenix, Arizona, Belfast, Northern Island, Stockholm, Sweden, and many many more locations across the globe.

See tour dates here.

Stevie Nicks

The "Landslide" singer will be playing 10 shows between Feb. 10 and May 5, all in the US.

See tour dates here.

Carrie Underwood

Catch the American Idol champ in Vegas on and off from March through October 2024.

See tour dates here.

Shania Twain

Man, I feel like a concert! If that's something you've been thinking, consider checking out one of Shania Twain's 24 Vegas shows in 2024.

See tour dates here.

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas begins April 18 and runs through Dec. 22.

See ticket info here.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban will make 10 stops throughout the US and Canada in 2024.

See tour dates here.

Alanis Morisette

Feeling nostalgic? Catch '90s icon Alanis Morisette on her The Triple Moon Tour, which kicks off June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and runs through Aug. 10, when it closes in Inglewood, California.

See tour dates here.

Blake Shelton

No longer beholden to his schedule at The Voice, Blake Shelton is a touring man, with dates in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Austin, Texas, Portland, Oregon and more.

See tour dates here.

Chris Stapleton

Starting in March, Chris Stapleton will be touring for much of 2024. Catch him everywhere from Minneapolis, Minnesota to West Palm Beach, Florida.

See tour dates here.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs will be crisscrossing the US from April through August.

See tour dates here.

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello will kick off his tour in the US before heading to Australia, Japan, the U.K. and Ireland.

See tour dates here.

Bonnie Raitt

Bonnie Raitt's 'Just Like That...' Tour returns for more US dates in 2024, including stops in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Akron, Ohio, and more.

See tour dates here.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen's tour will kick off April 4 in Indianapolis, Indiana and wrap Aug. 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See tour dates here.

Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge will kick off her "I'm Not Broken" tour on March 9 in Santa Cruz, California, before heading to US cities like Tacoma and Tallahassee, then going abroad in Australia.

See tour dates here.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran isn't coming to the US in 2024, but he will be in a lot of other places. Sheeran's tour begins on Jan. 19 in the UAE before he goes to Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. Sheeran will also have plenty of European dates.

See tour dates here.

Billy Joel

Billy Joel is playing a handful of shows in the United States in 2024, most of which will be in New York City, as he closes out his longtime residency at Madison Square Garden.

See tour dates here.

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden has almost 40 shows scheduled in Australia, New Zealand and the United States next year. The band will also play in Chile and Mexico.

See tour dates here.

The Eagles

The Eagles are setting off on tour with Steely Dan in January 2024. The shows, which are only in the United States, will wrap up in May when the bands hit Chicago.

See tour dates here.

Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters are all over the place in 2024. The band has three shows in New Zealand in January and February before they embark on a tour in the US. In June, they head to the United Kingdom and Belgium before coming back to the States. The tour concludes on Aug. 18.

See tour dates here.

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart is embarking on a world tour of his own in 2024. He begins in the United States in Oklahoma before heading to Singapore, Japan and Europe. The tour wraps up with several dates in Las Vegas.

See tour dates here.

Pink

Pink's world tour will begin on Feb. 9, 2024, in Australia. The singer will wrap things up in Miami, Florida in November.

See tour dates here.

Journey

Journey will be joined by several bands on their 2024 tour, including Toto, Def Leppard and Cheap Trick. Tour stops include Nashville, Philadelphia and Birmingham.

See tour dates here.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift will bring her enormously successful Eras tour to Japan, Australia, Singapore, Europe, Canada and even back to the United States in 2024.

See tour dates here.

Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars has 15 shows scheduled in 2024, but fans who are hoping for a world tour will have to wait a little longer. Most of his dates are in Tokyo, Japan and Las Vegas, Nevada.

See tour dates here.

Sting

Sting will have his own US and European tour in 2024. The dates span Feb. 14 to July 28.

See tour dates here.

Def Leppard

Def Leppard begins their tour with Cheap Trick and Journey in July. They will later be joined by Heart for a series of shows. A few dates also include the Steve Miller Band.

See tour dates here.

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton has 14 shows scheduled in 2024, most of which are in the United Kingdom and Europe. The singer and songwriter will also hit Brazil in September.

See tour dates here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers begin their North American tour in February in Lincoln, California. Show dates include stops in Tempe, Arizona, Salt Lake City, Utah, Toronto, Canada, and more, before they finish off in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

See tour dates here.

Rammstein

Rammstein's 2024 tour is entirely European-based. The band begins in May in the Czech Republic and brings things home to Germany in July.

See tour dates here.

Adele

Adele began her Las Vegas residency in 2023, and shows will continue into 2024. Her final date at Caesar's Palace is on June 15.

See ticket details here.

System of a Down

System of a Down has one show scheduled for next year. The band will play the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27.

See details here.

Andrea Boccelli

The opera singer Andrea Boccelli has 31 dates scheduled in 2024 and 2025. The tour begins in Prague on Jan. 15 and will wrap up in Lodz, Poland, on Jan. 25, 2025.

See tour dates here.

Maroon 5

Maroon 5 will play two shows in South Africa on Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 before heading to Las Vegas for their own residency at Dolby Live.

See tour dates here.

U2

U2 will continue their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere on March 2, 2024.

See dates here.

Scorpions

The metal band Scorpions are playing several dates in Las Vegas alongside Ugly Kid Joe between April 11 and May 3. From there, the band will travel to the UAE, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and Germany.

See tour dates here.

Slipknot

Slipknot has 11 shows planned in 2024, including stops in both the United States and Europe. The band kicks things off on April 27 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

See tour dates here.

Metallica

In May, Metallica will set off on a tour of Europe and the United States. Show stops include Munich, Germany; Seattle, Washington; and Mexico City.

See tour dates here.

Chicago - The Band

Chicago will begin their tour the day before Valentine's Day in Austin, Texas. The shows will bring them to Las Vegas for several nights and also include stops in Iowa, Illinois and Canada.

See tour dates here.

The Rolling Stones

Beginning in the summer, the Rolling Stones will play 18 dates in the United States. The tour will end in California, where they will have stops in Inglewood and Santa Clara.

See tour dates here.

Green Day

Green Day will delight European and American fans alike when they begin their tour in June in Germany. When the band returns to the US in July they will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

See tour dates here.

Drake

Drake has several dates scheduled with J. Cole in 2024. The shows kick off in Denver in January.

See tour dates here.

Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews Band will play two shows the US (Las Vegas on March 1 and Tempe on March 2) before heading to Europe in April.

See tour dates here.

Lana Del Ray

American fans of Lana Del Ray can catch the singer in Atlanta on Feb. 2 before she heads to Europe for four shows in Milan Italy; Porto, Portugal; Leeds, United Kingdom; and Reading, United Kingdom.

See tour dates here.

The Killers

The apparent favorite band of millennials will kick off a tour of Ireland and the United Kingdom on June 14. Tour stops include Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See tour dates here.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has a run of dates between Dec. 29, 2023, and Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas before playing shows in Arlington, Texas; Vancouver, Canada; Wildwood, New Jersey; and Sacramento, California.

See tour dates here.

Styx

Styx will embark on a massive 66-date tour in the United States on Jan. 5. The band will hit Las Vegas, Grand Rapids, Dallas and more.

See tour dates here.

The Pink Floyd Experience

Pink Floyd will play New Zealand in June and July.

See tour dates here.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams will enjoy a US and European tour next year. His first date in Jan. 20 in Billings, Montana, and Adams wraps things up on June 23 in Halifax, United Kingdom.

See tour dates here.

Nickelback

Nickelback has a handful of dates in the US (Honolulu on March 1 and March 2) before they move on to Canada and then Europe. The band will bring things back to the United States on July 18, when they play a show in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

See tour dates here.

Madonna

After facing health-related setbacks in 2023, Madonna will round out her tour in 2024 with 54 dates, most of which are in the United States.

See tour dates here.

Avenged Sevenfold

The metal band Avenged Sevenfold has 17 dates scheduled for 2024, most of which are in the United States.

See tour dates here.

Post Malone

Post Malone fans can catch him at six shows next year. These include two shows in Las Vegas, which will be followed by stops in Scottsdale, Arizona; Inglewood, California; Indio, California; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

See tour dates here.

Yes

Yes is giving fans in Europe a treat when they tour the region next year. Concerts will take place in Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, to name a few locations.

See tour dates here.

Disturbed

Disturbed and Falling in Reverse are joining forces and touring in 2024. Shows are in the United States until March 21, when Disturbed will play Knotfest in Melbourne. The band will play two more shows in Australia before heading back Stateside.

See tour dates here.

Foreigner

Foreigner fans have 70 opportunities to see them perform in 2024. Their tour kicks off in Oklahoma and includes stops in Canada, the Midwestern United States, Maine, Alabama and more.

See tour dates here.

Korn

In July, Korn will kick off a seven-date European tour that will bring the band to Greece, Bulgaria, Austria, Poland and Germany.

See tour dates here.

Tool

Tool has a tour of the United States and Europe planned for 2024. Things begin in Baltimore, Maryland, on Jan. 10 and finish up in Oslo, Norway, on June 26.

See tour dates here.

James Taylor

Easy listening favorite James Taylor has 14 concerts in 2024, almost all of which take place outside the US. When he does come back Stateside, Taylor has two stops in Hawaii on May 4 and May 5.

See tour dates here.

Carlos Santana

Santana fans will have the chance to see the guitarist perform in Las Vegas between January and May, 2024.

See tour dates here.

Blink-182

The pop-punk band Blink-182 has more than 60 shows planned for next year. Things begin in Australia before the band heads to Mexico and then brings the show home to the US.

See tour dates here.

Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa will play five shows in 2024. Stops include Heredia, Costa Rica; Long Beach, California; Morrison, Colorado; and Indio, California.

See tour dates here.

Duran Duran

If you're lucky, you can see Duran Duran on Feb. 3 in Lincoln, California; Feb. 9 in Scottsdale, Arizona; or May 11 in Pasadena, California.

See tour dates here.

