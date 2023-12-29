OFFERS
Al Michaels Confirms His Plans for 2024 NFL Season With Amazon

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:11 p.m.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels will be back in the Thursday Night Football booth next season.

"I feel good," Michaels told USA TODAY Sports’ Mike Freeman. “I feel healthy. I feel fine.  

“I told Amazon that I'd do three years and next year will be three, and I'm definitely doing it. We'll see after that."

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Michaels signed a three-year deal worth around $45 million to be the voice of Amazon Prime Video’s weekly NFL broadcast.

Kirby Lee&solUSA TODAY Sports

Michaels, one of the greatest play-by-play broadcasters of his era, will turn 80 years old in November 2024. He has faced criticism in recent years for rather bland calls, uncharacteristic of the broadcaster’s Hall of Fame résumé in the booth.

Earlier this month, his former employer NBC removed Michaels, who maintains an “emeritus” role with the company, from NFL postseason coverage this year, a move he reportedly wasn’t expecting. Michaels voiced the Jacksonville Jaguars’ wild-card win over the Los Angeles Chargers for NBC last year.

Although his voice won’t be heard this postseason, Michaels is set for another season in 2024 alongside analyst Kirk Herbstreit on Thursday nights.

"I'm going to keep doing the job I love," Michaels told Freeman.

