OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Al Michaels Trolls Astros With Unexpected Trash Banging One-Liner During Browns-Jets

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:01 a.m.

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels threw some unexpected shade at the Houston Astros during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

In the first half of the New York Jets’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns, a loud banging drum was heard in the background as analyst Kirk Herbstreit tried to break down a play.

Michaels couldn’t help but capitalize on the moment.

“Somebody is pounding on that trash can—the Astros must be in town,” the announcer said.

"Somebody's pounding on that trash can, I think the Astros must be in town."

- Al Michaels pic.twitter.com/tCLz8xXHud

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Michaels, of course, is referencing the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal from 2017 and '18 in which the team used cues such as banging on a trash can in the dugout to tell the batter which pitch was coming next.

After a season filled with Thursday Night Football duds, Michaels and Herbstreit were treated to an exciting game this week as Joe Flacco and the Browns racked up 34 points on the Jets by halftime.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News