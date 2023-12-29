OFFERS
Announcer Dropped Incredibly Morbid Line About Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot Before Kickoff

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 1:45 a.m.

The inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl took over the internet Thursday thanks to college football’s newest star, the game’s giant Pop-Tarts mascot.

ESPN play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff had some fun with the moment before the game between North Carolina State and Kansas State, pointing out the mascot’s rather, well, short shelf life.

“Here’s the sad part of the story,” Shroff said. “After the game, he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal.”

"After the game he will be devoured, he will die, and he will be his own last meal" @PopTartsBowl pic.twitter.com/sMLBUM3jxW

— Gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 29, 2023

Shroff isn’t wrong. The Pop-Tarts Bowl previously announced that its mascot, unveiled Thursday by emerging from a giant toaster at midfield, is edible.

OK, with a twist. The edible mascot—its flavor still TBD—won’t be revealed until after the game and will be consumed by the winning team.

Apparently the Pop-Tarts mascot doesn’t mind being devoured. Prefers it, actually.

I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the @PopTartsBowl mascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises pic.twitter.com/PaCDY6mzu3

— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2023

Never change, college football.

