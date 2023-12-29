OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager

mugshot photo
By Paige Daniels
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:13 a.m.

The Verde Independent

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council will be meeting for a regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that includes the presentations of executive recruitment firms for the town manager position.

Tedmond Soltis resigned the position in November after three months on the job.

Dec. 11, Mabery came out of retirement again to serve as the acting town manager for the Town of Camp Verde. Mabery has over 20 years of experience as town manager of Clarkdale.

“We are very pleased to have her back. It’s a great scenario for us since she has been here already for us,” Mayor Dee Jenkins said. “She was on a contract with us the last time and that contract had ran out. We would’ve been happy could Gayle have stayed with us until we hired a permanent manager.”

Human Resources Director Julia Kaiser will present the proposals and recommends Council select a firm to “proceed as rapidly as possible with the recruitment for the position.”

Council will be viewing proposal presentations of Duffy Group, Raftelis, Columbia Ltd, and SGR. Council may go into executive session to further discuss and select proposals submitted by executive recruitment firms.

To contact Paige, email PDaniels@VerdeNews.com or call 928-634-2241, ext. 6033.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News