Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Town Council will be meeting for a regular session on Wednesday, Jan. 3, that includes the presentations of executive recruitment firms for the town manager position.

Tedmond Soltis resigned the position in November after three months on the job.

Dec. 11, Mabery came out of retirement again to serve as the acting town manager for the Town of Camp Verde. Mabery has over 20 years of experience as town manager of Clarkdale.

“We are very pleased to have her back. It’s a great scenario for us since she has been here already for us,” Mayor Dee Jenkins said. “She was on a contract with us the last time and that contract had ran out. We would’ve been happy could Gayle have stayed with us until we hired a permanent manager.”

Human Resources Director Julia Kaiser will present the proposals and recommends Council select a firm to “proceed as rapidly as possible with the recruitment for the position.”

Council will be viewing proposal presentations of Duffy Group, Raftelis, Columbia Ltd, and SGR. Council may go into executive session to further discuss and select proposals submitted by executive recruitment firms.

