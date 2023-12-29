OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Chris Harrison Opens Up About 'Very Toxic' Time on 'Bachelor' Franchise

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 3:47 p.m.

Chris Harrison is opening up about his time hosting ABC's The Bachelor, and the memories he's sharing aren't so positive.

The TV personality visited the Trading Secrets podcast for an episode released on Christmas Day, Monday, Dec. 25, and alleges—two years after he was removed following racism accusations—that his experience was "very toxic."

“What I went through was tumultuous. I don’t wish it on anybody,” he recalled while speaking to Bachelor Nation alum and podcast host, Jason Tartick.

“It was horrifying on a lot of levels and something that I pray to God my worst enemy never goes through,” Harrison added, despite holding the position on the reality dating broadcast for nearly two decades, from 2002 to 2021.

Related: Chris Harrison Reveals How 'Bachelor' Controversy Affected His Health

The 52-year-old continued, expressing that, in his opinion, things could have been rectified between him and the TV network without him leaving the long-running show, however, "I knew I had to remove myself from what became a very toxic situation.”

“I’m proud that I handled it the way I did, and I still look at [the show] as a blessing because it changed my life on so many levels,” he went on, clarifying, “Financially, of course, it changed my life; it changed my kids’ lives.”

All in all, he noted he feels that “that’s a relationship I don’t need to be in anymore, because it wasn’t healthy,” after noting he's "grateful" that he is "gone."

Related: 'Bachelorette' Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Details Falling Out With Chris Harrison Over Hosting Gig

Harrison caught backlash following his interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay in Feb. 2021, where he defended Season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell after pictures surfaced of her at a plantation-themed college formal in 2018.

“We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” he told Lindsay, who became the first Black lead of The Bachelorette in 2017.

Despite Lindsay attempting to explain that it was “not a good look ever” to attend such a party, Harrison insisted that Kirkconnell should have a chance to defend herself, later walking back his comments and apologizing for speaking “in a manner that perpetuates racism.”

As a result, that same week, he announced he'd be stepping away from the franchise while expressing more remorse for “excusing historical racism.”

He was then officially removed, after 19 years, in June 2021.

Next: Cheryl Burke Confronts Chris Harrison for Ruining Her 'Bachelorette' Chances by Calling Her a 'Sloppy Drunk'

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News