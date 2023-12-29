Dabo Swinney Touts Clemson’s Stock Is Soaring After Win vs. Kentucky

Clemson capped its 2023 season on a five-game winning streak after beating Kentucky 38–35 in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Shortly after the win, ESPN's Taylor Tannebaum referenced old comments from coach Dabo Swinney that he stated back in November when his team was just 5–4 after a victory over Notre Dame.

How is Clemson’s stock looking now?

"It's probably a little more expensive if you didn't buy it then," Swinney said with a smile.

.@TaylorTannebaum asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about his "if Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you can freaking buy right now," quote which came after their win over Notre Dame.



Trailing by 11 points after three quarters, Clemson outscored Kentucky 28-14 in the fourth on Friday to secure the win. The two-time national champion coach was proud of his team's resilient effort over the final 15 minutes.

"The six-year guys out here, in these bowl games that supposedly don't mean nothing, these guys played their butts off," Swinney said.

The Tigers (9–4) started the season by losing four of their first seven games but improved as the year progressed, beating ranked opponents Notre Dame and North Carolina down the stretch.

"We didn't have the record we wanted to this year but we got better," Swinney said. "Progress is not always what you see. It really isn't. But we got better. We have a lot of young talent on this team with unbelievable leadership."