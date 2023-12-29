OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Dabo Swinney Touts Clemson’s Stock Is Soaring After Win vs. Kentucky

Frankie Taddeo
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 10:43 p.m.

Clemson capped its 2023 season on a five-game winning streak after beating Kentucky 38–35 in the Gator Bowl on Friday.

Shortly after the win, ESPN's Taylor Tannebaum referenced old comments from coach Dabo Swinney that he stated back in November when his team was just 5–4 after a victory over Notre Dame.

How is Clemson’s stock looking now?

"It's probably a little more expensive if you didn't buy it then," Swinney said with a smile.

.@TaylorTannebaum asked Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney about his "if Clemson's a stock, you better buy all you can freaking buy right now," quote which came after their win over Notre Dame.

"It's probably a little more expensive if you didn't buy it then." pic.twitter.com/BcFQWTQaF6

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Trailing by 11 points after three quarters, Clemson outscored Kentucky 28-14 in the fourth on Friday to secure the win. The two-time national champion coach was proud of his team's resilient effort over the final 15 minutes. 

"The six-year guys out here, in these bowl games that supposedly don't mean nothing, these guys played their butts off," Swinney said.

The Tigers (9–4) started the season by losing four of their first seven games but improved as the year progressed, beating ranked opponents Notre Dame and North Carolina down the stretch.

"We didn't have the record we wanted to this year but we got better," Swinney said. "Progress is not always what you see. It really isn't. But we got better. We have a lot of young talent on this team with unbelievable leadership." 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News