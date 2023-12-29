OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Emotional Defense of Lee Corso

Dan Lyons
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:08 p.m.

Lee Corso is a college football legend by any standard, but his ongoing presence on ESPN’s College GameDay has become somewhat controversial to some, as the 88-year-old former coach has endured a rash of health concerns in recent years that have kept him away from the show some weeks and have reduced his camera time when he’s on the show.

In a recent GQ profile written by Alex Kirshner, Corso said he plans to be back with the show next fall, acknowledging how his role has shifted since 1987, when College GameDay began.

“I’m gonna be like that guy in Vaudeville,” Corso said. “They hook him around the neck, and they pull him off the stage as he keeps talking.”

Lee Corso has served as a mentor to Kirk Herbstreit during his ESPN career.

Andrew Wevers&solUSA TODAY Sports

The profile focuses on Corso’s relationship with Kirk Herbstreit. The 54-year-old former Ohio State quarterback is instrumental in aiding Corso on Saturdays and relishes that role while crediting Corso for helping mentor him as a young broadcaster in the 1990s.

Herbstreit discussed that relationship during a Friday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and he said that decades ago, Corso’s role in college football media was similar to McAfee’s now. 

“He’s a different guy today at 88 years old than a guy that I broke in with. He was you [McAfee] dude, he was you of 1996. He was cutting edge. … He was you when it comes to just saying stuff that other people didn’t say. Having the audacity and having the courage to just say … what other people thought. And he did that consistently, and that’s how he became Lee Corso, really. And then he had passion.”

Kirk Herbstreit compares Lee Corso to Pat McAfee as part of a heartwarming tribute pic.twitter.com/g93kv7cH9i

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

Herbstreit admitted that more than anyone, including his own father, Corso listened to him, gave him career advice and guided him early in his broadcasting career. And for that, he’ll never shy away from defending Corso.

“Lee Corso listened to me … I didn’t really have a lot of people in my life who did that, so I’ll never forget what he did for me,” Herbstreit said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News