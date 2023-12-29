OFFERS
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Fri, Dec. 29
Fans Go Wild Over Gypsy Rose Blanchard's 'First Selfie of Freedom'

Yasmine Coleman
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 7:38 p.m.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison early, and has already made her social media debut just several hours after her entry into society.

The now-32-year-old was placed behind bars in 2016, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the role she played in her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard's, 2015 death.

Following her confession that she orchestrated the harrowing ordeal, where she convinced her boyfriend at the time to stab her mom in her sleep, Blanchard was originally sentenced to ten years in a plea deal, after attorneys discovered the extreme mental and physical abuse she endured throughout her entire life at the hands of Dee Dee, according to CNN.

Now, the young woman walks free, as she qualified for early release this year after serving eight years—85 percent of her sentence. Blanchard was released on Thursday, Dec. 28, getting her first taste of the outside world while being spotted on a shoe shopping spree.

She even took to Instagram, sharing a new post which surfaced on the social media platform on Friday, Dec. 29, not even a full 24 hours after exiting the penal institution.

"First selfie of freedom!" the caption read.

Fans in the comment section of the single mirror photo showered her with support and congratulatory messages.

"Slayed so hard my wig flew," one complimented, while another said, "Welcome home gypsy! We love you!"

Several more showed love, writing things like, "SO HAPPY FOR U GYSPY!!! U HAVE THE WHOLE WORLD BEHIND U," "you look stunning girl 🖤 so happy for you," and "LOOK AT YOU GLOWING GYPSY 😍😍😍."

Blanchard was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a "rare syndrome in which a caregiver fakes, exaggerates or induces illness in a child to gain attention. Dee Dee was found to have convinced those around her, including doctors, that her daughter was afflicted with leukemia and muscular dystrophy, among other ailments—a subject examined in HBO Max documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, per the news outlet.

Next: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Munchausen by Proxy Victim Who Murdered Mother, Leaving Prison Early

