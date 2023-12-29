Find Out What's New for Season 3 of ‘Next Level Chef’

Next Level Chef is returning to its specially constructed kitchen for another season of competition which will see Chef Gordon Ramsay compete against fellow mentor chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais who once again will scour the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars and everything in between, so they all can compete against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar!

“It’s the culinary gauntlet of cooking competition shows, and we’re excited to continue to raise the bar!” Gordon says of the new season.

Here’s everything we know so far about Next Level Chef Season 3.

When does Next Level Chef Season 3 premiere?

Next Level Chef Season 3 will air a special preview on Jan. 28, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET before moving into its regular timeslot on Thursday, Feb. 1.

What time does Next Level Chef Season 3 air?

Next Level Chef season 3 will air each week at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

What network is Next Level Chef Season 3 on?

Next Level Chef airs on FOX with new episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Is there a trailer for Next Level Chef Season 3?

Yes! Watch as the professional chefs, the social media chefs and the home cooks compete for a spot on either Gordon, Nyesha or Richard’s team.

Gordon says, “Richard and Nyesha are looking for the best cooks. I’m looking for the sponges. Those that can absorb, that can pivot and that can learn”

Who are the mentor chefs on Next Level Chef Season 3?

Gordon Ramsay

Renowned for highly successful and award-winning original programming, Emmy-nominated Gordon Ramsay hosts and executive produces Next Level Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, all of which air on FOX. He occasionally does a special such as 2021’s Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip.

Nyseha Arrington

Chef Nyesha J. Arrington is a graduate of the Art Institute of California in Los Angeles. The California native, born into a multicultural family, is best known for her accomplishments as a chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur and TV personality. She is celebrated for her advocacy of using farm fresh, local and responsibly sourced ingredients, and strives to champion her community and create “food that hugs the soul."

Richard Blais

Richard Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author and TV personality. Recognized as the first winner of cable cooking series Top Chef All-Stars, Blais is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and trained at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse and el Bulli.

How does Next Level Chef work?

For Next Level Chef, Gordon designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet with three stories, each floor contains a different kitchen. From the glistening top floor state-of-the-art kitchen to the challenging bottom-level basement kitchen, the equipment and ingredients match the environment, because Gordon believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst.

The cooks are divided into three teams—one headed by Gordon, one by Nyesha and one by Richard—and each week each team competes to produce the best dish, which puts them in the top-level kitchen. The losing team, of course, has to cook its way out of the basement.

What is new for Next Level Chef Season 3?

The platform that provides the ingredients is moving faster, the ingredients themselves are more difficult and the draft auditions will be intense.

Who are the Season 3 Next Level Chef contestants?

They have yet to be announced. Check back closer to the premiere date.

What is the Next Level Chef Season 3 prize?

The prize is $250,000, a one-year mentorship from all three mentors and the title of Next Level Chef.

Will there be a Season 4 of Next Level Chef?

Yes, there will be. Season 3 and 4 were picked up at the same time.

“Serving up two more orders of Next Level Chef was an easy decision on the heels of an incredible sophomore season, propelled by its historic post-Super Bowl debut,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Gordon has orchestrated a series that brilliantly demands skill and creativity in a tri-level pressure cooker, delivering high stakes, high drama and some of the most innovative cooking I’ve ever seen.”

Who won Season 2 of Next Level Chef?

Nyesha Arrington, Gordon Ramsay, Tucker Ricchio, and Richard Blais CR&colon FOX

San Francisco-based chef Tucker Ricchio from Team Gordon Ramsay was crowned the winner of season 2 of Next Level Chef in a two-hour finale. In addition to winning the title, she was awarded $250,000 and a year-long mentorship with Gordon, Nyesha and Richard.

The runners-up were Pilar Omega from Los Angeles and Chris Spinosa from West Palm Beach, Fla.

How can I audition for Next Level Chef?

If you’re a future Next Level Chef, apply online now at NextLevelChefCasting.com! Season 4 has already been announced, so it’s never too early to fill out the online application.

