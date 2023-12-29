OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Fox News Channel Issues Correction After Burying Frank Thomas

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 6:05 p.m.

Earlier this year, former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder and three-time MLB All-Star Frank Thomas died at the age of 93. While Thomas had an excellent career in his own right, most baseball fans think of Chicago White Sox slugger and Hall of Famer Frank Thomas whenever they hear that name in connection with the sport.

Fox News Channel confused the two players on Friday, making it seem as if the Big Hurt was the one who died. The network included the 55-year-old Thomas in an “In Memoriam” segment, instead of the 93-year-old, and fans immediately noticed the mistake.

Ummmm, apparently Fox News believes Frank Thomas died this year.

The Big Hurt is very much still alive. However, another former major leaguer named Frank Thomas who played in the 50s and 60s -- did pass away in January at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/nckHPLRdvb

— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 29, 2023

A few minutes later, Fox News corrected the mistake and apologized for conflating the two Frank Thomases.

“We also need to quickly issue a correction,” anchor Julie Banderas said. “We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All-Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball player. He is very much alive. We apologize for that mistake.”

Banderas: We need to issue a correction.. We misidentified Frank Thomas for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Frank Thomas we showed you unfortunately was also a former pro baseball. He is alive pic.twitter.com/fXce9PcKz4

— Acyn (@Acyn) December 29, 2023

The Big Hurt worked for years on Fox’s baseball coverage before the network moved on from him to hire Derek Jeter this season. After seeing Fox News’s blunder, Thomas needled the network in a social media post.

“Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning,” he wrote. “Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also.”

Ladies and Gentlemen I’m very sorry my ex employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also. pic.twitter.com/FWGlVwOIFS

— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 29, 2023

While the Big Hurt was the better player, former Pirate Frank Thomas enjoyed a solid career himself, playing 16 seasons for seven different teams. He ended his career with 286 home runs and a .774 OPS between 1951 and ’66, retiring two years before the other Frank Thomas was born. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News