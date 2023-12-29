How Browns’ Win Over Jets Impacted NFL Playoff Picture

Quarterback Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns can’t stop winning.

Cleveland won its fourth straight game Thursday night, defeating the New York Jets 37–20 in front of a roaring crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The Browns officially clinched a playoff berth with the victory, securing their first postseason appearance since 2020 and just second in the last 21 years. Currently the AFC’s No. 5 playoff seed, Cleveland still has a path to win the AFC North by beating the Cincinnati Bengals next week and having the Baltimore Ravens lose out.

The Browns, Ravens and Miami Dolphins are the three AFC teams to clinch a playoff spot so far.

If the playoffs began Thursday night, the No. 5-seeded Browns would visit the No. 4-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars for a wild-card round matchup at EverBank Stadium.

Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (note: teams with clinched playoff berths are in bold):

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (11–4)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11–4)

3. Detroit Lions (11–4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8–7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (10–5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (8–7)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8–7)

---

8. Minnesota Vikings (7–8)

9. Atlanta Falcons (7–8)

10. Green Bay Packers (7–8)

11. New Orleans Saints (7–8)

12. Chicago Bears (6–9)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Giants (5–10)

14. Washington Commanders (4–11)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3–12)

16. Carolina Panthers (2–13)

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (12–3)

2. Miami Dolphins (11–4)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9–6)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8–7)

5. Cleveland Browns (11–5)

6. Buffalo Bills (9–6)

7. Indianapolis Colts (8–7)

---

8. Houston Texans (8–7)

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (8–7)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (8–7)

11. Las Vegas Raiders (7–8)

12. Denver Broncos (7–8)

ELIMINATED

13. New York Jets (6–10)

14. Tennessee Titans (5–10)

15. Los Angeles Chargers (5–10)

16. New England Patriots (4–11)