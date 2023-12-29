OFFERS
How Much Joe Flacco Has Earned in Contract Incentives After Browns Win vs. Jets

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:38 a.m.

Six weeks ago, Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was on his couch watching the 2023 NFL season unfold.

Now he just might be the story of the year.

Flacco balled out again Thursday, leading the Browns to their fourth straight win, a 37–20 victory over the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium. As the hopes of Browns fans grow, so does the quarterback’s bank account.

So far, Flacco has earned $300,000 in contract incentives by beating the Jets, Jacksonville JaguarsChicago Bears and Houstons Texans over the last four weeks—$75,000 for each win.

Flacco can win an additional $75,000 by helping the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals next week in their regular-season finale. But it doesn’t stop there.

He’ll also earn $250,000 for a wild-card postseason win, $500,000 for a divisional round playoff win, $1 million for an AFC championship game win and $2 million for bringing Cleveland a Super Bowl title.

Flacco racked up 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 19-of-29 passing against the Jets on Thursday night. At this point, who is stopping this guy?

