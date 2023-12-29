OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

How Much Pop-Tarts Bowl Earned in Free Media Exposure With Edible Mascot

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:47 p.m.

The college football world quickly fell in love with the Pop-Tarts Bowl mascot Thursday, and then hours later mourned its death when it was devoured by Kansas State in a scrumptious postgame ceremony.

The mascot continued to make the rounds on the internet Friday, earning the toaster pastry brand a lucrative return on its investment in sponsoring the bowl game.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl generated $12.1 million in media exposure for its parent company, Kellanova, according to Apex Marketing Group. That includes generating brand value from social media, digital news, TV and radio exposure from the game.

Kellanova (formerly Kellogg’s) has sponsored the bowl game since 2020. It was known as the Cheez-It Bowl for three years before the company announced in May that Pop-Tarts, another Kellanova product, would be featured as the bowl’s name.

The Pop-Tarts Bowl’s popular mascot sparked a raft of free publicity for the game and its namesake brand.

Nathan Ray Seebeck&solUSA TODAY Sports

Apex Marketing told Front Office Sports that the switch from Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts bumped up the bowl game’s brand value more than 25%.

With this impressive return on investment, college football fans might expect to see more edible mascots patrolling the sidelines in future bowl games.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News