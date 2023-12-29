How to Score Free Burger King to Ring in the New Year

Burger King is ending the year by hooking up loyal customers with some delicious free food deals!

Whether you’re a fan of the chain’s burgers or you prefer the chicken sandwiches, there’s something for everyone to indulge in before stepping foot into 2024.

The deals kick off on Friday, Dec. 29, with the franchise giving out free original chicken sandwiches with a $1 purchase.

The freebies continue into the weekend because come Saturday, Dec. 30, you can snag a free bacon cheeseburger when you spend $1 at the fast food restaurant.

Those who want to complete their meal can also check the Burger King app, as there are daily digital deals offered for every day of the week as part of the 31 Days of Deals, including $3 Whoppers on Wednesdays and no delivery fee on Sundays when you make a purchase of $5 or more (yes, even on New Year’s Eve!).

This is also the time to try the two returning menu items—BK Melts and Cheesy Tots.

There’s a choice of the Classic Melt, which consists of two slices of toasted bread layered with flame-grilled Whopper Jr. Patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce; the Bacon Melt, which adds crispy bacon to the Classic version; or the brand new Shroom n’ Swiss Melt, which, you guessed it, comes with Swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms alongside the works.

As for the Cheesy Tots, get 'em while you can—in four or eight pieces—as they have made their way back to the menu for the first time since 2021 for a limited time only.

And let’s not forget that Burger King has been hooking up customers with free fries—any size, by the way—when they complete a purchase through the app. The promotion, which has been running from July, is only available to Royal Perks members (which is BK's free-to-join loyalty program) and can be used once a week from now through the end of December 2023... so that means, you have a few days left to take advantage!