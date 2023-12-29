OFFERS
Ina Garten’s Shockingly Easy New Year's Eve Pasta Cooks in Just 5 Minutes

Choya Johnson
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:30 p.m.

For many people, New Year's Eve is all about the bubbly. From the sweet to the dry, there aren't too many things that trump the Champagne on the big night. While I can agree that the main star is mostly the champs, what you eat that night matters, too. And though black-eyed peas and collard greens are usually my go-to items on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, after seeing Ina Garten's super-simple recipe for New Year's Pasta, I may have to find a way to fit it into the menu. 

Offering up a swift, effortless and ideal dinner solution for a night of ringing in the new year and beyond, this simple recipe is perfect for anyone looking to impress last-minute (or planned) guests with delicious flavors. The combination of ease and taste makes it a go-to choice for a hassle-free and satisfying meal to kick off the year on a delightful note. And if you're a little hungry after midnight, it's easy enough to whip up for a midnight snack. 

Ina Garten's Lemon Cappellini Ingredients

Ingredients for Ina Garten’s New Year's Eve Pasta

For this recipe you’ll need the following ingredients: kosher salt, dried capellini noodles, unsalted butter, and the zest and juice of two large lemons.

How to Make Ina Garten’s New Year's Eve Pasta

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and add salt. Add the pasta and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. While your noodles are cooking, melt the butter in a large sauté pan. Next, add the lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt and pepper, being sure to combine everything well.

Once your pasta is cooked, lift the pasta directly out of the water with tongs, allowing most of the water to drain back into the pot. Add the noodles and a ladle full of pasta water to the sauce and cook for an additional minute. Transfer the pasta to a serving dish or individual plates. Garnish with a lemon slice and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Ina Garten's Lemon Cappellini Sauce

What I Thought of Ina Garten’s New Year's Eve Pasta

Ina Garten's New Year's Eve Pasta is a culinary delight. Filled with rich and buttery goodness, this is one comforting and indulgent experience. What sets this dish apart from other pasta dishes is the delightful burst of lemon flavor on the palate. Though simple to make, the citrus elevates what would be a normal butter pasta to something much more delicious and extremely buildable. The buttery undertone creates a luscious texture, perfectly complemented by the zesty notes of fresh lemon, resulting in a harmonious combination that is both luxurious and refreshing.

Ina Garten's Lemon Cappellini Ingredients

Tips for Making Ina Garten’s New Year's Eve Pasta

Add in some succulent shrimp. The addition of shrimp introduces a delightful burst of protein, imparting a savory and satisfying dimension to the overall culinary experience. The combination of tender pasta, buttery richness, and the delectable flavor of shrimp makes this pasta a proper meal.

