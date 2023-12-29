OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Jason Kelce’s Wife Roasts Eagles Star for Leaving Her in Shark-Infested Waters

Mike McDaniel
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce appears to be in some hot water with his wife, Kylie, after abandoning her in shark-infested waters on vacation.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce asked his sister-in-law to give her perspective on the situation in this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast.

“In defense, she was nowhere near the shark, so I didn’t really leave her in a compromised situation,” Jason Kelce said before Kylie even had a chance to tell her side of the story.

“I was in the same water he was,” Kylie quipped. 

“Yeah but you were significantly more inland,” Jason responded.

Kylie said she had never seen her husband move so quickly when he realized there were sharks near him in the ocean.

Kylie had to set the record straight on a few things @Uncrustables

NEW KELCE FAMILY SPECIAL OUT NOW: https://t.co/OZalxFRmwP pic.twitter.com/E6iUz0t1c5

— New Heights (@newheightshow) December 29, 2023

“This man was in and out of the water because he couldn’t stay up on his board. It is the fastest I’ve ever seen the big man move when he would fall in the water and then have to get back up on his board. … He was not staying in that water. Every time he fell in, full panic to get his a– back up on that board.” Kylie added. 

After Kylie poked fun at her husband, she wasn’t quite ready to let Jason off the hook for leaving her in the water. 

“Travis, he had to paddle past me to get into the shore, and he didn’t say anything. Have you ever heard, ‘How you get away from a bear? You just have to be faster than the slowest person?’ I was his slowest person. He was like, ‘Every man for himself.’”

It sounds as if Jason owes his wife a nice dinner or two in the near future to get himself out of the doghouse. 

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News