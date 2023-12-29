OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Joey Votto Had a Strangely Specific Description of Being First-Time Free Agent

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:54 a.m.

Joey Votto is looking for a new home.

The 40-year-old is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his illustrious MLB career after the Cincinnati Reds declined his 2024 contract option in November.

As the offseason crawls on and Votto still hasn’t signed with a team, the slugger hilariously referenced the 2013 movie Gravity starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney to describe the painful waiting game.

“Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer,” Votto posted to X (formerly Twitter). “You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you. 

“Save me, George.”

Being a free agent is like that scene from Gravity where Sandra Bullock detaches from the Explorer. You’re all alone, no one is answering your calls, and you don’t know if you’ll get back to base. Your only hope is George Clooney saving you.

Save me, George.

— Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) December 28, 2023

Votto, a six-time All-Star, will go down as one of the greatest Reds players in franchise history. He could wrap up his career on the diamond with another organization, however, after batting .202/314/.433 for Cincinnati last season.

Save him, George.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News