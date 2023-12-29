OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall December skies clearing for Christmas Day NEED TO KNOW Gustin named Camp Verde school's staff member of the year

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Kansas State Devours Edible Pop-Tart Mascot After Bowl Win vs. NC State

Karl Rasmussen
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 2:52 a.m.

The Kansas State Wildcats won the inaugural Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday night, taking down the NC State Wolfpack 28–19. 

In doing, so they earned the distinguished honor to chow down on the bowl game’s coveted edible mascot.

The presentation of said Pop-Tart did not disappoint. 

The beloved giant mascot waved farewell to the crowd while holding a sign that read, “Dreams really do come true.” The Pop-Tart then descended into the depths one of the slots in the gigantic toaster, where it was cooked to perfection.

After being “toasted,” a legitimately edible Pop-Tart emerged out of a slot on the bottom of the toaster, where it was greeted by Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and quarterback Avery Johnson.

Here we are... the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS

— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

Klieman and Johnson then each proceeded to break off a piece of the pastry and eat it.

Purple and white confetti launched from cannons in the background as the stadium erupted in applause while the Wildcats enjoyed the sweet taste of victory. 

More and more players then approached the edible mascot to get in on the action, wasting no time as they devoured the smiling pastry.

Here was the end result:

Requiem æternam dona eis, Domine pic.twitter.com/CrrMrzfB95

— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 29, 2023

Who else is counting down the days until the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl?

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News