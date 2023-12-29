OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review Gallery: Hundreds say goodbye to Elder Vincent Randall

Subscribe Now
Fri, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Katy Perry, Prince Harry and More: Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024

Parade
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 8:48 p.m.

Break out the bubbly and cut yourself a slice of birthday cake, because some of your favorite celebrities are about to turn 40 in 2024. All born in 1984 (because that's how math works), these stars are headed for a milestone year. Katy Perry? Turning 40. Prince Harry? Turning 40. America Ferrera? Turning 40! Scroll down to find out who else from Hollywood will be blowing out a fire-hazard amount of candles this year.

Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024

Calvin Harris

IMAGO &sol News Images

Jan. 17, 1984

Olivia Wilde

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

March 10, 1984

Katharine McPhee

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

March 25, 1984

Mandy Moore

Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic

April 10, 1984

Related: Get to Know Mandy Moore's Husband and Their Two Children

America Ferrera

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

April 18, 1984

Cheryl Burke

IMAGO &sol NurPhoto

May 3, 1984

Khloe Kardashian

Photo by&colon Weiss Eubanks&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images

June 27, 1984

Related: Fans Shower Khloe Kardashian With Love After Others Comment They 'Couldn’t Recognize' Her

Gina Rodriguez

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

July 30, 1884

Garrett Hedlund

IMAGO &sol MediaPunch

Sept. 3, 1984

Prince Harry

IMAGO &sol Parsons Media

Sept. 15, 1984

Avril Lavigne

IMAGO &sol ZweiKameraden

Sept. 27, 1984

T-Pain

Photo by Paras Griffin&solGetty Images for BET

Sept. 30, 1984

Ashlee Simpson

IMAGO &sol NurPhoto

Oct. 3, 1984

Lindsey Vonn

IMAGO &sol eu-images

Oct. 18, 1984

Meghan McCain

IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire

Oct. 23, 1984

Katy Perry

IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images

Oct. 25, 2024

Related: Find Out Katy Perry's Net Worth

Kelly Osbourne

Photo by Rachpoot&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images

Oct. 27, 1984

French Montana

Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images

Nov. 9, 1984

Scarlett Johansson

IMAGO &sol Cover-Images

Nov. 22, 1984

Jackson Rathbone

Photo by Hutton Supancic&solGetty Images for SXSW

Dec. 14, 1984

Next, Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood and Blink-182: 65 Bands and Musical Acts Touring in 2024

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News