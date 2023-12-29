Katy Perry, Prince Harry and More: Celebrities Turning 40 in 2024
Break out the bubbly and cut yourself a slice of birthday cake, because some of your favorite celebrities are about to turn 40 in 2024. All born in 1984 (because that's how math works), these stars are headed for a milestone year. Katy Perry? Turning 40. Prince Harry? Turning 40. America Ferrera? Turning 40! Scroll down to find out who else from Hollywood will be blowing out a fire-hazard amount of candles this year.
IMAGO &sol News Images
Jan. 17, 1984
IMAGO &sol Cover-Images
March 10, 1984
IMAGO &sol Cover-Images
March 25, 1984
Photo by Leon Bennett&solFilmMagic
April 10, 1984
IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire
April 18, 1984
IMAGO &sol NurPhoto
May 3, 1984
Photo by&colon Weiss Eubanks&solNBCUniversal via Getty Images
June 27, 1984
IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images
July 30, 1884
IMAGO &sol MediaPunch
Sept. 3, 1984
IMAGO &sol Parsons Media
Sept. 15, 1984
IMAGO &sol ZweiKameraden
Sept. 27, 1984
Photo by Paras Griffin&solGetty Images for BET
Sept. 30, 1984
IMAGO &sol NurPhoto
Oct. 3, 1984
IMAGO &sol eu-images
Oct. 18, 1984
IMAGO &sol ZUMA Wire
Oct. 23, 1984
IMAGO &sol Pond5 Images
Oct. 25, 2024
Photo by Rachpoot&solBauer-Griffin&solGC Images
Oct. 27, 1984
Photo by Frazer Harrison&solGetty Images
Nov. 9, 1984
IMAGO &sol Cover-Images
Nov. 22, 1984
Photo by Hutton Supancic&solGetty Images for SXSW
Dec. 14, 1984
