Kirk Herbstreit’s Dog, Ben, Joined ‘Thursday Night Football’ Booth, and NFL Fans Loved It

Daniel Chavkin
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 4:33 p.m.

As Kirk Herbstreit has taken on more responsibility by broadcasting Thursday Night Football for Amazon Prime Video since last year, he’s introduced the world to his adorable golden retriever, Ben. Herbstreit takes Ben to games that he broadcasts during the year, as he is on the road a lot, and on the final TNF of the season, Herbstreit brought Ben onto the broadcast.

Late in Thursday’s game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, with the Browns leading comfortably, Ben made his way into the booth with Herbstreit and Al Michaels, and he wore his own headset for the game. Amazon even showed a montage clip of Ben meeting players and working the sidelines before the game.

Ben, Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever, joins Herbstreit and Al Michaels in the booth during Thursday night's game. pic.twitter.com/uJb91hqiSk

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

NFL fans loved Ben’s appearance, especially since the game itself wasn’t too competitive. Some on social media even had suggestions for how to incorporate Ben into more broadcasts. 

his little headset tho 🥹😭 https://t.co/4j0g1VMHCE

— Joe (@BartolosCologne) December 29, 2023

Ben is always welcome on all of my screens. https://t.co/tXuRUQmlyn

— Ken Fang -- Very Asian (@fangsbites) December 29, 2023

Just a thought, Ben in the booth with a Rose in his mouth during Rose Bowl game should happen, along with other segments throughout @CollegeGameDay coverage all weekend long starting Saturday @KirkHerbstreit @PatMcAfeeShow @chrisfallica https://t.co/8Ymhczx8n1

— DJM (@BostonGuyinFLA) December 29, 2023

Al Michaels and Ben Herbstreit is a better love story than Travis and Taylor @PrimeVideo

— Paul (@YaBoyPD) December 29, 2023

Ben is now on his way to North Texas and Southern California, as Herbstreit will make a stop at the Cotton Bowl on Friday before broadcasting the Rose Bowl on Monday. 

What a great night in Cleveland last night-congratulations again to the ⁦@Browns⁩ for all they overcame & clinching a playoff opportunity w/ their win-and congrats to 1 of the most loyal & passionate fanbases in ANY sport! Ben is off to the Cotton Bowl & then the Rose Bowl! pic.twitter.com/b1TJCLjk7C

— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 29, 2023
