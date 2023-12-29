OFFERS
New 'American Idol' Promo Is a 'Wizard of Oz'-Inspired Delight

Paulette Cohn
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 9:50 p.m.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest head down the “Golden Ticket” brick road in an all-new Wizard of Oz-inspired promo teasing the Season 7 return of the singing competition on ABC (it's the 22nd season of the show overall). 

Katy is definitely in costume as Dorothy and Lionel is doing an homage to the Cowardly Lion, but it’s unclear if Luke or Ryan is the Tin Man or the Scarecrow. It doesn’t really matter, though, as in this version of the tale, the superstars head out on a long journey far from home to find the best singers in America.

“Come on, y’all, let’s get a move on,” Luke tells his castmates.

“Follow the Golden Ticket brick road," Ryan adds.

On the foursome’s quest for the best singers in America, they search the cities, the towns—big and small and everything in between—leaving no voice unheard.

Related: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Share the Changes They'd Like to See for Season 7 of American Idol

Along the way, they pass signs for Kelly Clarkson’s hometown of Burleson, Texas, Carrie Underwood’s Checotah, Okla., Adam Lambert’s San Diego, Calif., and the newest American Idol Iam Tongi’s hometown of Kahuku, Hawaii.

Lionel declares, “What an incredible journey. I can see brighter things ahead.”

Then Katy, spying something in the distance, asks, “What’s that?”

“That’s Hollywood,” Luke answers her. “Where all dreams come true.”

And Ryan chimes in, “Somewhere over the rainbow, a star will be born.”

“There’s no place like American Idol,” Katy says, wrapping up their exploration.

American Idol premieres its seventh season on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 18, and also streams on Hulu. 

Next, Everything We Know So Far About American Idol 2024, Including the Judges, the Host, and How to Audition

