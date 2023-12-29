Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

MAN STABBED BY 75 YEAR OLD WOMAN

A violent Christmas night fight. A 70 year old man was stabbed in the stomach during a dispute at his home. He underwent emergency surgery, and is expected to survive.

YCSO arrested 75-year-old Elizabeth Barreras of Rimrock on four felony counts including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked her into the Verde Valley jail.

--------

15 YEAR OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT

About 2 a.m. on Dec. 26, five teens aged 15 to 17 were in a car that may have been speeding and failed to negotiate a turn. Four of the teens were uninjured, but a 15-year-old girl, the only one not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious head injuries when she was thrown from the backseat into the windshield.

She was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital and is in listed in critical condition in ICU. YCSO sends our utmost hope and prayers for the young lady’s full recovery.

Driver impairment did not appear to be a factor at the scene, however investigation into the accident continues.

--------

YCSO HELPS DISORIENETED WOMAN IN A REMOTE AREA

On Christmas day YCSO Forest Patrol was called to a remote location off Bloody Basin Road, where a 62-year-old Glendale woman had driven well off the main road. After deputies arrived on scene, they saw her car was not stuck, but after speaking with her, they became concerned for her well-being. It appeared, she had left the vehicle on foot in a T-shirt, shorts and no shoes in the frigid temperatures. The remote area created poor communication and a dangerous landing zone for a medical helicopter. However, Deputies were able to get a DPS helicopter to use a hoist to airlift her out of the area to a Phoenix hospital.

--------

WELFARE CHECK LEADS YCSO TO RESCUE A MAN

Also on Christmas, family of an elderly man called YCSO to check in on him at his home in Williamson Valley. After no response from a knock, the deputy peered through a window to see the 86-year-old man lying on the bathroom floor. After gaining access to the home, the deputy found that the man was conscious and breathing and arranged for him to be transported to a Prescott hospital. It is believed that the man had fallen two days earlier and was unable to get up and call for help.

--------

Information from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.