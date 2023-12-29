OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Parade Magazine
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Chef Barr launches dessert shop in Old Town, Star Bistro in Cornville County supervisors approve IGA for replacing Perkinsville Bridge Camp Verde Council may select recruiting firm to find next town manager Notes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office A Walkaway Rollover Contract to bring broadband to Verde Villages OK'd by county Seasonal restrictions in place as bald eagle breeding begins Group targets airport noise problem Spectrum closing Camp Verde location 2023 Year in Review

Subscribe Now
Sat, Dec. 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Decision on Playing in Friday’s Cotton Bowl

Tom Dierberger
Originally Published: December 29, 2023 11:22 p.m.

Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has likely played his last game for the Buckeyes.

Harrison won’t play Friday in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri, per the team’s pregame availability report. Starting linebacker Tommy Eichenberg also won’t play.

Harrison was one of four Heisman Trophy finalists after racking up 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for Ohio State this season. He won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to college football’s top receiver, for his efforts.

Ohio State will be without Harrison, the Buckeyes’ top offensive weapon, on Friday night vs. Mizzou.

Adam Cairns&solColumbus Dispatch&solUSA TODAY Network

The 21-year-old has not yet officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft but is expected to be one of the first players off the board if he does.

Ohio State kicks off the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News